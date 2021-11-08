Headlines

Education

Admit card for SBI Pre-Examination Training 2021 released - Steps to download hall ticket

The pre-training for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/religious minority community is as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) had released its admit card for Pre-Examination Training 2021. Candidates who had applied for the Probationary Officer (PO) exam can download their admit card from the official website sbi.co.in. 

You are required to know your date of birth and registration number to download the SBI PO PET admit card. Notably, the bank will not send a hard copy of SBI PET Admit Card 2021 to the candidates instead they will have to download it from the website. The pre-training for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/religious minority community is as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India. The exam date is not announced yet. However, it is likely to be held in the month of November or December 2021. 

Here's how you can download the SBI PET Admit Card 2021:- Visit the official website - website sbi.co.in

- Click in 'Pre Examination Training Materials' on the homepage and a new page will appear- Enter your login details and submit them. Your admit card will appear.It is advised for candidates to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. 

