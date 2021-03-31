Academic session for KG to class 2 Delhi school students to begin from THIS date - details here

Delhi schools will begin the academic session from KG to class 2 students from April 1. Regarding this, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced the timetable. According to this, students from KG to class 2 will have to submit their exam results by March 31.

Starting from April 1, in the new academic session also the classes for the students will be conducted online. The Directorate has not yet taken any decision regarding the reopening of schools.

The Directorate had ordered that the information regarding the start of the academic session from April 1 to be given to the guardians of students through phone calls and SMS.

Earlier on March 16, Education Directorate had announced the new timetable for students from standard 3 to standard 9 beginning from April 1. The exam results for class 3 to class 8 students are to be announced by March 31.

The new session follows the same pattern for online and offline spreadsheets as before. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued an official notice stating, "The new session for Delhi Government Schools 2021-22 will continue with the same learning model that will be available online and offline from 1 April 2021 for students ages 5 and up."

"The new 2021 Academic Session for Delhi State School Grades 6-8 students follows the same pattern as mentioned above i.e. online/offline worksheets. So far, students at all levels through eighth grade have been promoted without taking an exam," it said.