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Abu Dhabi for NEET? Nagpur aspirant's admit card stuns family ahead of 21 June re-exam, NTA says 'glitch'

NTA admitted it was a technical glitch and promised to issue a revised admit card with the correct exam centre after a Nagpur aspirant's family flagged the issue.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 11:19 AM IST

Abu Dhabi for NEET? Nagpur aspirant's admit card stuns family ahead of 21 June re-exam, NTA says 'glitch'
NEET blunder: Nagpur aspirant assigned Abu Dhabi as exam centre for June 21 re-exam(Source: AI-generated image)
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Just two days before the NEET-UG re-exam on 21 June, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur was stunned to find that he was allocated a school in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as his exam centre. When his father downloaded the admit card, the exam centre listed wasn’t in Maharashtra.

The family said they had only selected three districts in Maharashtra as options, and their son doesn’t even have a passport. The National Testing Agency reportedly acknowledged it as a technical glitch after the error was reported.

The NTA stated that it resulted from a technical glitch and assured the candidate's family that corrective action would be taken and that a fresh admit card with the appropriate examination centre would be issued.

Speaking to ANI, NTA DG Abhishek Singh stated that the discrepancy has been rectified and the student has been assigned a centre in their home city."The issue has been resolved, and the candidate has now been allotted a centre in Nagpur," Singh told ANI.

NEET blunder: Nagpur aspirant assigned Abu Dhabi as exam centre for June 21 re-exam

The NEET aspirant, identified as Abdullah Mohammad Talib, found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi for NEET-UG re-exam yesterday at 4pm. The student broke down and refused to appear for the exam; however, his mother convinced him. 

His father, Mohammad Talib, told ANI, "...After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options. We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them an email. When we sent an email, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 pm on Saturday. We had given 3 districts as options, but we now demand that Nagpur be given us as the Centre because it is shocking. There is no time to go to any other district. He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport..."

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam: Mock drill

The incident comes as a nationwide mock drill, which was underway across the country on Saturday, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. It was part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test after the paper leak controversy. 

Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital, they said. The re-examination will be conducted on June 21 from 2 pm to 5.15 pm in the pen-and-paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad for over 22.79 lakh candidates.

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