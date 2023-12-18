This IAS officer resigned from post to become actor, worked with Shefali Shah, B Praak

Know the story of this IAS officer who quite Civil Services to become an actor and went on to sign projects with Netflix.

We know many stories of people quitting their posts from various jobs to join the civil services but it is very rare to come across a story of an IAS officer quitting from their post to pursue a career in some other field. Former IAS officer Abhishek Singh is one such example who parted ways from the respected government job to pursue his dream of acting.

Abhishek Singh cracked the UPSC exam in 2010 and joined the Indian Administrative Services in 2011. Singh hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The former IAS officer studied BCom for his graduation from Delhi University. After that, he started preparing for the IAS exam and cracked the UPSC Exam in 2010. Last year in November Abhishek Singh resigned from his post of IAS officer after he was removed from the Gujarat election duty for posting about his work on social media.

Abhishek Singh was a 2011-batch IAS officer who also ventured into the entertainment industry and acted in several films. His work in Netflix's acclaimed series "Delhi Crime" earned him recognition. He was also seen in the short film, Chaar Pandrah and has also featured in B Praak’s song Dil Tod Ke.

Abhishek Singh's wife

Singh's wife Durga Shakti Nagpal belongs to Chhattisgarh and graduated with B.Tech before clearing the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. Her determination and hard work paid off when she secured the All India Rank 20 and entered the prestigious IAS cadre.