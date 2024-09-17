Twitter
Education

Meet boy who got record-breaking salary package from Google, was former Amazon employee, not from IIT, IIM…

He also recalled his childhood and said that he was born in a village and now wants to better his family’s quality of life through his success

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

Abhishek Kumar, a 24-year-old software engineer from Jamui district in Bihar, has recently bagged an impressive salary package of Rs 2.07 crore from Google, which is a big leap in his career.

This is not only a great success story for Kumar, but also a motivation for many budding engineers hailing from small towns in India.

Abhishek was born into a middle-class family; his father, Indradev Yadav, is a lawyer in the Jamui Civil Court, and his mother, Manju Devi, is a housewife. He had his early schooling at Jhajha, and later on, he passed the bachelor’s degree in software engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Patna. His journey is an example of the possibilities when one is willing to strive and work, especially if one comes from a humble background.

His ability did not go unnoticed, and soon he was offered a package of Rs 1.08 crore per annum by Amazon. He worked at Amazon till March 2023 and then cracked the interview with Google and got a new job with a better offer.

Abhishek said he was grateful for the support from his family as he climbed the ladder. “This is a very big achievement for me,” he said. “This has always been my dream to be a software engineer, and to be working with Google is a dream come true.”

Kumar’s plan of action was to work while preparing for the interviews at the same time. He stressed the need to have a good strategy and, more specifically, practice when it comes to cracking interviews, especially coding and behavioural questions.

Kumar also recalled his childhood and said that he was born in a village and now wants to better his family’s quality of life through his success.

