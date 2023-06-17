Search icon
Meet Aashna Chaudhary, who couldn't crack UPSC prelims 2 times, but bagged AIR 116 in third attempt

IAS success stories: Aashna started her UPSC preparation in 2019 after completing her graduation.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Meet Aashna Chaudhary, who couldn't crack UPSC prelims 2 times, but bagged AIR 116 in third attempt (Photo: Insta/Aashna Chaudhary)

UPSC success stories: UPSC is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Many aspirants, who appeared in UPSC CSE 2023, also said that this year's UPSC prelims was difficult to crack. Earlier in June, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results wherein a total of 14,624 candidates cracked the prelims exam. However, only few candidates will be able to clear all three stages. There are numerous aspirants who cleared the exam in their second or third attempt. 

In this article, we will tell you about one such person who couldn't clear even UPSC prelims in her two attempts but bagged All India Rank (AIR) 116 in her third attempt. Her name is Aashna Chaudhary. But who is Aashna Chaudhary?

Aashna Chaudhary cleared the UPSC Civil Services exam 2022. She bagged the AIR 116 in her third attempt. She gave her first attempt in 2020 after one year of preparation. But she couldn't make it. In her next attempt too, she failed to crack prelims and left behind with just 2.5 marks. Aashna then changed her preparation strategy and cleared all stages of the UPSC exam with 992 marks.

She did her graduation with BA honours in English Literature at Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi. Aashna started her UPSC preparation in 2019 after completing her graduation. She also started pursuing a master's degree in International relations from the South Asian University. She has also worked with an NGO which helps in educating underprivileged children. 

She belongs to Pilkhuwa in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Dr Ajit Chaudhary, is a professor at a government university. Her mother's name is Indu Singh. Aashna is very active on social media. She often shares photos of herself on Instagram wherein she has 61.3K followers.

 

