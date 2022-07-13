AAP-led Delhi government schools to assist students in CUET entrance preparation

Picture: File Photo

The Delhi government started an initiative to ensure that no student would face any obstacle because of poor financial conditions in preparation for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The move will help aspiring students by providing them with sufficient support at school level. Students in several Delhi government schools get free coaching for the CUET. In addition, learners in government schools were taught to take Computer Based Tests (CBTs) through an online mock exam session.

Meanwhile, before the entrance exam, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia visited Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in South-East Delhi on Monday to talk about their preparations and "boost their confidence." The Deputy Chief Minister praised the actions of schools in the south-east district, announcing that recently, Delhi government schools in the district held 20-day CUET preparation classes for nearly 5000 students, which is a "important step towards bringing these learners closer to their dream colleges."

In terms of class arrangement and impact, he noted that, under the initiative of the Delhi government, students were mentored in the preparation of over 13 topics. The Education Minister stated that each stream - arts, science, and commerce - had its own mock test. This aided participants in developing time management and stress management skills during exams. Regular practise has increased as a result of students' increased confidence as a result of regular practice, which has reduced their exam stress. A total of 106 CUET centres have been established in the district.

Along with helping children with topic preparation, the goal was to familiarise them with the CBT. The technical team assisted in the execution of five online CBTs for this purpose. It also helped in evaluating the participants' performance and knowledge. Furthermore, based on the results of the mock test, students were grouped and professors individ ually guided them. Throughout the process, practise exams were automatically and instantly reviewed to provide students with sufficient time to focus on their weak areas.

