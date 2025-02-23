He attributed the film's success in China to piracy, saying it made him a star in the country.

Aamir Khan's 2009 film 3 Idiots became a surprise hit in China, two years after its worldwide release. Despite being a challenging market to enter, the film performed well in its first two weeks, with 900 prints released in Chinese theatres. In the latest, the actor shared how ‘piracy’ earned him recognition in China.

Aamir jokingly said that after 3 Idiots succeeded in India, he thought that was it. However, six-seven months later, he discovered the film's massive popularity in China, despite not being officially released there.He attributed the film's success in China to piracy, saying it made him a star in the country. He received calls informing him of the film's unexpected hit status, and was touched to learn that Chinese children had not only watched the film but also encouraged their parents to see it. Aamir expressed gratitude to the Chinese audience for embracing his film.

"Piracy made me a star in China. 3 Idiots went viral there because of piracy. The credit goes to the Chinese audience for accepting a film from a different culture and giving it love and respect. It was all organic and I had no role to play in it,” he said while speaking at ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025.

3 Idiots is one of Aamir Khan's most iconic films and a cult classic in Indian cinema. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie shattered box office records in India. The film boasted an impressive cast, including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan. Loosely based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Five Point Someone.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been making public appearances with his son Junaid Khan, who recently made his film debut with Loveyapa. His upcoming projects include Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish film Champions, directed by RS Prasana and slated for release in December 2025. The film's shooting is currently underway. Additionally, he will produce Lahore 1947, a film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, and others.