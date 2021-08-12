Headlines

AAI Recruitment news: Applications invited for Senior Assistant, earn up to Rs 1 lakh - Eligibility, Salary

Candidates who are interested in applying are advised to go through the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2021

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2021, 11:01 PM IST

For those who dream of working in the aviation sector, here's a golden opportunity because the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for the recruitment of a Senior Assistant. Candidates interested in the position can visit the official website of AAI: aai.aero and the last date to apply for the position is August 31.

The AAI is looking to fill 29 positions with this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested in applying are advised to go through the official notification of AAI Recruitment 2021.

Important dates for Applying: 

-Start date to apply: July 29, 2021
-Last date to apply: August 31, 2021

Details of available vacancies: 

-Senior Assistant (Operations) – 14 Posts
-Senior Assistant (Finance) – 06 Posts
-Senior Assistant (Electronics) – 09 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

-Senior Assistant (Operations) – Graduate with LMV License and should also have a Diploma in Management.

-Senior Assistant (Finance) – B.Com with a certificate of the computer training course of 3-6 months.

- Senior Assistant (Electronics)-  Diploma in Electronics/ Telecommunication/ Radio Engineering

Age limit for positions: 

-Senior Assistant (Operations) – Age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021
-Senior Assistant (Finance) – Age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021
-Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Age limit should be 50 years as on June 30, 2021

Salary for AAI Recruitment 2021:

-Senior Assistant (Operations) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000
-Senior Assistant (Finance) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000
-Senior Assistant (Electronics) – Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 1,10,000

