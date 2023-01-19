Search icon
AAI Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 364 Junior Executive, Manager posts, check salary, eligibility

AAI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:54 AM IST

AAI Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 364 Junior Executive, Manager posts, check salary, eligibility
File photo

AAI Recruitment 2023: The Airports Authority of India to end the recruitment process soon for Managers, Junior Executives, and Senior Assistant posts. This recruitment drive will fill 364 posts in the organization. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero. The last date to apply is January 21, 2023. 

AAI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

  • Manager (Official Language): 2 posts
  • Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts
  • Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts
  • Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

AAI Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria
Manager (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level OR Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Full-Time Regular Bachelor's Degree of three years in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics. 

Junior Executive (Official Language): Post‐Graduation in Hindi or in English with English or Hindi respectively as a Subject at Degree Level or Post‐Graduation in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory/elective subject at Degree Level.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. 

AAI Recruitment 2023 Salary details

  • Manager (E‐3): Rs. 60000‐3%‐180000
  • Junior Executive (E‐1): Rs. 40000‐3%‐140000
  • Senior Assistant (NE‐6): Rs. 36000‐3%‐110000

AAI Recruitment 2023: Important dates

  • Starting date of online application: December 22, 2022
  • Last date to apply for AAI Recruitment: January 21, 2023
  • Tentative Date of Online Examination: To be announced on AAI Website ‐ aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2023: Age limit

  • Senior Assistant: Maximum age 30 years as on 21.01.2023.
  • Junior Executive: Maximum age 27 years as on 21.01.2023.
  • Manager: Maximum age 32 years as on 21.01.2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Notification

From Esha Gupta to Elli Avram, gorgeous ladies Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasha Stankovic
Not drinking enough water in winter season? Here are some simple ways to stay hydrated
Meet Mittali Parulkar, bride-to-be of India and IPL star Shardul Thakur
Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, superhit movies of Laal Singh Chaddha star
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
