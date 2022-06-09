AAI Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 400 Junior Executive posts at aai.aero, know salary, how to apply

File photo

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for 400 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) vacancies. The last date to apply is July 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

No. Of Vacancy: 400

Pay Scale: 40000 – 140000/-

AAI Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details

UR: 163

EWS: 40

OBC: 108

SC: 59

ST: 30

Total: 400

AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree of Three Years in Science (B. Sc.) with Physics and Mathematics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline (Physics and Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semester.

Age limit: 27 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card

For Gen/OBC: 1000/-

For SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Women: 170/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the AAI Official website aai.aero.

Starting date for online application submission: June 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 14, 2022

Last date for payment of fee: July 14, 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online test and Interview.