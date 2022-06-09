AAI Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 400 Junior Executive posts at aai.aero, know salary, how to apply

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for 400 Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) vacancies. The last date to apply is July 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, aai.aero.
AAI Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)
No. Of Vacancy: 400
Pay Scale: 40000 – 140000/-
AAI Recruitment 2022 Category Wise Details
UR: 163
EWS: 40
OBC: 108
SC: 59
ST: 30
Total: 400
AAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree of Three Years in Science (B. Sc.) with Physics and Mathematics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline (Physics and Mathematics should be subjects in any one of the semester.
Age limit: 27 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Internet Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card
For Gen/OBC: 1000/-
For SC/ST/EWS/PWD/Women: 170/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the AAI Official website aai.aero.
Starting date for online application submission: June 15, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 14, 2022
Last date for payment of fee: July 14, 2022
AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online test and Interview.