AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at aai.aero; know how to apply, last date

File photo

The Airports Authority of India is inviting applications for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, at various airports and other AAI Establishments in Eastern Region. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero, from October 12, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for General OBC and EWS categories is Rs 1000.

How to apply: Candidates can apply online at www.aai.aero from October 12.

Registration & Profile Creation (Separate registration is required applying for multiple posts) (Step I): October 12, 2022

Completion of Application form with login details received in register email ID (Step II): November 10, 2022

Payment of application fee (If applicable): November 10, 2022

Tentative Date of online examination: will be announced on AAI website aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022 notification