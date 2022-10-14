Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at aai.aero; know how to apply, last date

The application process will begin on October 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at aai.aero; know how to apply, last date
File photo

The Airports Authority of India is inviting applications for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, at various airports and other AAI Establishments in Eastern Region. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero, from October 12, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 posts

AAI Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for General OBC and EWS categories is Rs 1000.

How to apply: Candidates can apply online at www.aai.aero from October 12.

  • Registration & Profile Creation (Separate registration is required applying for multiple posts) (Step I): October 12, 2022
  • Completion of Application form with login details received in register email ID (Step II): November 10, 2022
  • Payment of application fee (If applicable): November 10, 2022
  • Tentative Date of online examination: will be announced on AAI website aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022 notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
In Pics: PV Sindhu enjoys Navratri clad in Gujarati attire during 36th National Games
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I: Martin Guptill jumps over Shadab Khan as he tries to stop former, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.