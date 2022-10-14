AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at aai.aero; know how to apply, last date

The Airports Authority of India is inviting applications for Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant, at various airports and other AAI Establishments in Eastern Region. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- aai.aero, from October 12, 2022.
AAI Recruitment 2022 vacancy details:
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts
Senior Assistant (Electronics): 6 posts
Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 posts
AAI Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for General OBC and EWS categories is Rs 1000.
How to apply: Candidates can apply online at www.aai.aero from October 12.