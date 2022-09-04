Search icon
AAI recruitment 2022: Apply for 156 Assistant and other posts at aai.aero, check salary, last date

AAI recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website aai.aero till September 30, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:34 AM IST

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications for 156 Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant posts. The candidates should be a domicile of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands. Interested candidates can apply through the official website aai.aero till September 30, 2022.

AAI recruitment 2022 vacancy details: 

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 132 posts 
Junior Assistant (Office): 10 posts 
Senior Assistant (Accounts): 13 posts 
Senior Assistant (Official Language): 1 posts

AAI recruitment 2022 ELigibility criteria: 

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): Candidate must have passed class 10th + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks.

Junior Assistant (Office): The candidate must be a Graduate with typing speed 30 wpm in English (or) 25 wpm in Hindi.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): The candidate must be a Graduate preferably B.Com with a computer training course of 03 to 06 months.

Senior Assistant (Official Language): The candidate must have a Masters's in Hindi with English as a subject at the Graduation level or Master's in English with Hindi as a subject at the Graduation level. More details are in the notification.

AAI recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on August 25.

AAI recruitment 2022 application fee: Application fee of Rs.1000 to be paid by the candidates belonging to UR,OBC,EWS category. No application fee for Women / SC / ST / Ex-servicemen candidates / Persons with disabilities and also the apprentices who have successfully completed one year of Apprenticeship Training in AAI, as per Apprentices Act 1961 are exempted.

AAI recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at aai.aero
  • Click on the careers tab available on the homepage
  • Fill the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

AAI recruitment 2022 official notification 

