AAI Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for over 350 vacancies

AAI Recruitment 2023 registration process for 364 vacancies will begin soon at aai.aero.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

AAI Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website-- aai.aero. The last date to apply for the AAI recruitment 2023 is January 21. 

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 364 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin on December 22. The last date to submit the application form is January 21, 2023. 

AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

  • Manager (Official Language): 02 posts
  • Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts
  • Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts
  • Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

AAI Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at www.aai.aero
  • On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab
  • Look for the registration link
  • Register yourself and proceed to fill up the application form
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.
