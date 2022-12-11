AAI Recruitment 2023: Here's how to apply for over 350 vacancies

AAI Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website-- aai.aero. The last date to apply for the AAI recruitment 2023 is January 21.

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 364 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin on December 22. The last date to submit the application form is January 21, 2023.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy

Manager (Official Language): 02 posts

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 356 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Official Language): 02 posts

Read: UP Board class 10, 12 datesheet expected soon at upmsp.edu.in: Check all important details here

AAI Recruitment 2023: How to apply