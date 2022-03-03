A perfect combination of Education and Social Work- Rawat Educational Group by Director Narendra Singh Rawat

In the field of education, a big name in Rajasthan is the Rawat Educational Group. The group believes in education which imbibes moral values, ethical behavior, respect for the society and commitment for our country. Rawat Educational Group was established in 1983 by the Chairman Mr. B.S Rawat. He has received Gunijan Samman by Former President Honourable Pratibha Devi Singh Patel for his Great Contribution in the field of Education. In 39 years it has become a pioneer in the field of Education all over Rajasthan.

The growth of Rawat Educational Group has been phenomenal and contributed by a dedicated team of faculty members under the dynamic leadership of Shri Narendra Rawat, Director, Rawat Educational Group. The first institution of the group “Rawat Bal Vidya Niketan” was started in 1983 with a few students which is now renamed as Rawat Sr. Sec. School, Vivek Vihar, and is having more than 2000 students at present. It is now spread in the form of various branches of Schools and Colleges where more than 12000 students are Studying. In RBSE Schools, Rawat Sr Sec School, Vivek Vihar, (1983) & Rawat Senior Secondary school, Mansarovar (1997) have created History, as every year a large number of students find a place in the merit list in Board Exams all over Rajasthan.

These schools have made a record of the highest Gargi Prize Achiever Schools. Alumni of these branches have made Rawat Group proud as they have become IAS, RAS & senior-most officers. In the field of sports also various students have become part of the IPL Cricket Team. The overall grooming by School professionals make students versatile in Every sphere.

In the present global educational scenario, the education through English medium has become a necessity of life. So Rawat Educational Group started its first English medium CBSE affiliated school in 2009 in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur. Rawat Public School, Pratap Nagar, is one of the leading CBSE Schools in the field of Education and Creativity. The School has been recognized by the Quality Council of India & facilitated with International Dimensions in School Award by British Council. School provides facility of Sports Complex. Special Training by Professional Trainers is given for Yoga, Taekwondo, Badminton, Volleyball etc. In 2013 another English medium school named Rawat Public School, Vivek Vihar, Jaipur was started with RBSE affiliation. In 2018, Rawat Public School, Bhankrota was established which is affiliated with CBSE. Here the main focus is given to Moral Values & Ethics. Spiritual Speakers are invited to motivate students.

In Higher Education Rawat Group of Colleges, Rawat PG College, Rawat B.Ed& BSTC College, Rawat Basic & Post Basic Nursing College have been established at Karni Vihar, Ajmer Road. This institution is recognized by the University of Rajasthan. Rawat Abhiprerna classes have been scheduled for the preparation of competitive Examinations. Charity Work, Social work, Rallies are the part of Co-scholastic Development.

Rawat Educational Group has reached on Heights of Success under the guidance of Mr. Hemendra Rawat & Mr. Narendra Singh Rawat. Mr. Narendra Singh Rawat has achieved many awards in a very short span of time. Bharat Gaurav, Sanskar Gaurav, Geeta Shri, Best Educator Award, and many more have been achieved by him. Recently Rawat Educational Group was facilitated by Governor of Rajasthan Hon’ble Kalraj Mishra. Apart from Educational Institution Rawat Educational Group has Rawat Cricket Ground, where state-level matches are played. A Grand Nirmala Auditorium has emerged as a marvel of architecture all over Rajasthan. The auditorium was inaugurated by Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Former Union Cabinet Minister of HRD and Mr. Arjun Ram Meghwal Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, Govt of India. Nirmala Auditorium with a seating capacity of more than 1000 people is one of the best Auditoriums in Rajasthan. Many Film Stars, Spic Macay Artists, Eminent Personalities are used to visit here. Abhishek Bacchan for promotion of Pro Kabbadi &Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, etc actors visited Auditorium for Film Promotion. There are two Publications of Rawat Educational Group One is Nirmala School Magazine & the other is Rawat Times. (News Bulletin of Session) Rawat Educational Group is also very active in social welfare work. Akshendra Welfare Society has been established to serve Human Kind. Various Social Welfare programmes such as Blood Donation, Food Donation, and Cloth Donation are organized under the banner of this society.

