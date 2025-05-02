The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of civil service exam 2024 recently, with 1,009 candidates successfully clearing the multi-stage test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of civil service exam 2024 recently, with 1,009 candidates successfully clearing the multi-stage test. A name that stood out - Shalini Dubey- the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder of 2024. Hailing from Prayagraj, Dubey’s journey underscores the significance of resilience, hard work and consistency.

Let’s discover what Dubey’s success teaches children growing up with dreams of their own.

1. Success can’t be achieved overnight: Shakti Dubey began her UPSC preparations in 2018, finally succeeding in 2025. In an age where students seek instant results, it is important to understand that success cannot be achieved overnight- rather it requires patience and consistency.

2. Be rooted, but dream big: Shakti Dubey is an alumnus of Allahabad University. She also studied in Banaras Hindu Univetsity (BHU)- one of the most renowned institutes in India. It outlines the fact that big cities and chaotic lives do not guarantee success. It comes from an indomitable will, consistency and passion.

3. Knowledge and curiosity are two wheels of the same vehicle: Knowledge is power while curiosity pushes you to do more. Shakti pursued her post-graduation in science. However, it was her curiosity which instilled in her a desire to unearth the field of administration.

4. Planning is the key: Shakti chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects - ensuring a strategic shift from Science to social science. This shows that success requires proper planning, hard work and understanding.

5. Teaching builds communicators: After completing her studies, Shakti briefly worked as a teacher. Although the journey was short, it helped her enhance her communication, listening and leading skills - elements which are crucial for UPSC personality test.