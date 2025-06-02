Binita, in a video posted on BGT's official social media sites, thanked her supporters and social media followers, especially viewers from the United Kingdom, for voting and blessing her journey.

Guwahati, Nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam has secured the second runner-up position in the reality show 'Britain’s Got Talent', capping a journey from a small village in the hill district of Karbi Anglong to one of the world's biggest platforms.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, wishing the dancing protege said she has done everyone proud with her achievement. "Dancing her way to glory. Many congratulations to our very own #BinitaChetry on securing the 3rd spot at #BGTFinal," he said in a post on X.

"Her performances have mesmerised audiences from the Brahmaputra to the Thames and made us all proud," Sarma said, wishing her the best in future endeavours. Binita secured the second runner-up position in the reality show finale held on Saturday night, with her family claiming that she has been the first contestant from India to reach the last stage of the show.

The competition was won by British magician Harry Moulding, while the second place went to LED dance group 'The Blackouts'.

She said the encouragement from India, Nepal, Bhutan and other Asian countries gave her the strength to move forward on the global stage.

