80-year-old woman from MP gives dietician exam with daughter-in-law and grandson

Recently, everyone was astonished when an 80-year-old old woman had come to take the examination with her grandson and daughter-in-law in DHS College, Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Saroj Arora did this feat at the age of 80 to present an ideal example in front of the society in the Chhindwara district.

At an age when a person is not able to hold the stick properly for support, taking the university examination surely will not only be surprising but also a motivation for the younger generation.

Who is Saroj Arora?

The 80-year-old Saroj Arora is a retired teacher. She is appearing for Diploma in Food and Nutrition at Danielson Degree College, a recognized Center of Indira Gandhi Open University.

After clearing the exam, she will become a Certified Dietician and Dietitian. Everyone including the in-charge of the examination center is surprised to see Saroj Arora's zeal to take the exam at the age of 80.

Saroj Arora's daughter-in-law Dr Sunita Arora (47), who is a homoeopathy doctor, and her grandson Om Batra (24) who did B.Tech in Food Technology from Delhi, had also appeared for the same examination.

Talking about the study to a leading news outlet, Saroj Arora said, "His entire family has a special interest towards studies. He got the inspiration to study in university even at this age from his son Dr Gaurav Arora and daughter-in-law Dr Sunita Arora."

She further said, "His daughter-in-law had secured the highest marks in the five-and-a-half-year graduation course of BHMS from Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, and at the age of 46, she received a gold medal with a gold medal with a doctorate degree."

While giving a message to older people, she said, "Instead of considering yourself to be retired and useless, one should use their energy in positive works, so that old age becomes happy and pleasant."