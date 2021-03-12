7th Pay Commission: Major openings for 1,295 posts, check direct link, how to apply here

If you are looking for a government job, then there is good news for you. Rajasthan Electricity Corporation has invited applications for as many as 1,295 different posts. Five different power companies of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited have issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Assistant Personal Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Stenographer and other posts. The Corporation is looking for qualified candidates for these posts and is seeking, applications.

The last date for applying is March 23, so if you are interested, you can apply for these posts.

The age of candidates applying should not be more than 43 years.

Registration charges have been kept at Rs 850 for the General category, while for other class candidates, fees of 550 rupees will have to be paid. Except for Rajasthan, candidates of any category of other states will have to pay the same application fee as the general class.

Recruitment in five power companies

Rajasthan State Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (RVPN)

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL)

Jaipur Vidyut Nigam Limited (JWWNL)

Ajmer Vidyut Nigam Limited (AVVNL)

Jodhpur Vidyut Nigam Limited (JVVVNL)

Number of posts and designations

Total Posts: 1295

Junior Assistant / Commercial Assistant: 920 posts

Junior Accountant: 313 posts

Stenographer: 38 posts

Junior Legal Officer: 13 posts

Assistant Personal Officer: 11 posts

Application fee

For general category candidates: Rs 850

For other category candidates: Rs 550

Important dates

Date of issue of notification: 22 February 2021

Online application start date: 2 March 2021

Last date for online application: 23 March 2021

For recruitment notification and more information related to it, you can visit these links

http://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/http://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvunlhttp://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/rvpnlhttp://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnlhttp://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnlhttp://www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl