7th Pay Commission: Job vacancy for 10th pass at CSIR-CDRI with salary as per 7th CPC- details here

7th Pay Commission Latest News: CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow is inviting applications for the post of Vehicle Driver (Non-Technical) with pay as per the 7th Pay Commission. Eligible and interested candidates can check for more details for the above-mentioned post on the official website -- cdri.res.in.

CSIR Recruitment: Important dates

The online registration started from February 26. The last date for registration and online fee submission is April 13 until 5 PM.

The last date for the submission of online application is April 15 till 5 PM.

The last date of receipt of physical copy of application at CDRI is April 30 till 5 PM.

Incomplete applications (i.e. without photograph, unsigned and without application fee, applicable testimonials etc.) will not be entertained and will be summarily rejected.

CSIR Recruitment: Salary

The pay for the post is Pay Level-2 as per 7th pay commission (PB-1 Rs 5200-20200 GP Rs 1900 Pre-revised).

CSIR Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The candidate applying for this post should be a 10th pass. The candidate must have experience of driving a motor car for at least three years. The candidate must also possess a valid driving license for driving LMV and HMV. Knowledge of motor mechanism. (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle).

Upper Age limit not exceeding 27 years as on 15 April, 2021.

CSIR Recruitment: Selection criteria

The candidates applying for the post will be invited for skill test. Those who qualify in the skill test will be invited for a written test. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the competitive written examination.

For further details, the interested candidates are requested to check the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute website at cdri.res.in.