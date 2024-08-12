78th Independence Day: 10 lesser known facts about India's freedom movement

India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, reflecting on lesser-known facts about its independence journey.

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, it's a moment to reflect on the incredible journey the nation has taken towards freedom. This day marks the culmination of countless efforts, sacrifices, and acts of bravery by freedom fighters who envisioned a sovereign and self-reliant India. While many are familiar with the significant events of this journey, there are numerous lesser-known facts that add depth to our understanding of India's path to independence.

These little-known tidbits shed light on the diverse contributions and unique stories that played a role in shaping the country's history.

Here are ten such lesser-known facts about India's independence movement:

The Indian Flag's Designer: The Indian Flag was designed by Pingali Venkayya in 1921 and was presented to Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Vijayawada.

First Flag Hoisting: The first Indian flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, at the Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. This flag had three major colors: red, yellow, and green.

Original Name of the National Anthem: The Indian National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," was originally called 'Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata' when it was composed by Rabindranath Tagore.

Shared Independence Day: India shares its Independence Day with five other nations: South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain, Liechtenstein, and Congo.

The India League: The India League was the principal organization supporting Indian independence in England, boasting over 1,400 members.

Formation of INC: The suggestion for forming the Indian National Congress (INC) came from A.O. Hume, a Scottish civil servant.

National Song: India's National Song, "Vande Mataram," was first published as part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's Bengali novel, Anandmath.

First Indian in UK’s House of Commons: Dadabhai Naoroji, an Indian independence activist, became the first Indian member of the UK's House of Commons.

First Female Chief Minister: Sucheta Kripalani, a freedom fighter and politician, became India's first female Chief Minister, serving as the head of the Government of Uttar Pradesh from 1963 to 1967.

Gandhi's Vision for Independence Day: Mahatma Gandhi envisaged that Independence Day, which was originally celebrated on January 26, would be used for constructive work and service, apart from the usual meetings.

As we commemorate this significant day, it's essential to remember these lesser-known aspects of our independence journey. These facts not only highlight the broad spectrum of contributions towards India’s freedom but also inspire us to honor and build upon the legacy left by our forebears. Happy Independence Day!

