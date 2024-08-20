5 high-paying jobs in India without a college degree, check here

The job market is changing quickly in the digital age, with plenty of lucrative opportunities that don't always require a college degree. Those who possess the necessary training and credentials can work in these industries and earn high compensation. Here's a thorough examination of five of these lucrative positions in India:

Property Broker

A college degree is not as important as networking and business acumen to become a successful real estate agent in India, though having a background in marketing or finance can be helpful. Candidates must undergo certified real estate training and obtain a license to practice. Beginners can anticipate making about Rs 4.25 lakh annually, with the possibility of earning more through commissions and profitable deals.

Website designer

If you're interested in coding and design, taking a course in website development and design after high school can lead to a fulfilling career. Salary ranges for entry-level jobs are from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh annually, with many prospects for pay increase contingent on experience, as per reports.

Commercial pilot

Another prominent career option in India that doesn't require a college degree is becoming a commercial pilot. Candidates must obtain the necessary flying licenses and pass their 10+2 exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Industry reports state that commercial pilots start off making about Rs 9 lakh a year, with potential earnings of up to Rs 70 lakh depending on seniority and experience.

Cabin crew

It is not necessary to have a college degree to work as cabin crew on an airline for people who are passionate about aviation and customer service. Generally, applicants must pass their 10+2 exams and fulfil the age, fitness, and training standards established by the airlines. The monthly pay for members of the cabin crew can vary from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on seniority and airline reputation.

Ethical hacker

With the rise in artificial intelligence and the growing reliance on the internet, ethical hackers are essential to protecting systems and data from online attacks. Even though some employers favour applicants with college degrees, people can still be qualified for ethical hacking positions by passing their 10+2 exams and earning certifications in network security or related fields. Ethical hackers can make anywhere from Rs 28,000 to Rs 1 lakh a month, depending on their level of cybersecurity and coding proficiency, as per reports.

