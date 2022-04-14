4th wave: Delhi issues Covid-19 advisory for private schools, check guidelines

In the wake of the slight rise in daily infections of Covid-19 in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools. In an advisory issued by the Directorate of Education, Delhi Government emphasised on the measured that schools should follow. School authorities are also required to inform the Directorate if any case of Covid is noticed or detected. In such a case, concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being, the advisory said.

“It has come to the knowledge of the department through print media and other sources that Covid infection is again spreading in NCR and positivity rate has increased in past few days. In view of this surge, the department advised all “HOS/ Manager of the Aided/ Unaided Private Recognised Schools in Delhi” to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent spreading of the Covid infection in their respective schools.

The department enlisted the following measures:

Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of the school.

Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent.

Regular washing of hands and use of sanitiser.

Creating of awareness around prevention of Covid-19 infection among students, teachers, other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.

“If any Covid case noticed/ reported to school authority the same must be intimated to Directorate & concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being,” it added.

READ | Covid 4th wave: DDMA to meet on April 20 as Delhi records uptick in cases