24 students of NIT Rourkela hired for record-breaking packages, check their salaries

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela reported on Monday that the academic year 2022–2023 saw the greatest number of job offers made through campus placements. According to information provided by NIT Rourkela, 1,534 job opportunities from more than 330 companies were made for learners in 2022–2023; more than 95% of B Tech program graduates were hired, reported by the Hindustan Times.

According to a press release from the institute, 100% of signed-up students were placed in branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramics Engineering.

Students received packages worth more than Rs 50 lakh annually

The institute has reported that 24 of its students have received packages worth more than Rs 50 lakh yearly, with 8 of them receiving the highest package of 52.89 LPA. The average (global) CTC increased by more than 16%, from Rs. 11.15 LPA in 2021–2022 to Rs. 12.95 LPA in 2022–2023. For the entire year, the average BTech CTC is Rs. 14.22 LPA.

CTC of numerous departments

The average CTC for the Department of Computer Science was 21.87 LPA, compared to the average CTC for the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering of 18.12 LPA. It is 17.97 LPA for Electronics and Communication, and 14.55 LPA for the Electrical Department, according to the average CTC.

According to NIT Rourkela, 1,474 students have signed up for placements in 2023–2024. By making 31.1% of all job offers during this recruitment drive, companies in the software and IT services industries were the top employers of students. According to the institute, companies like SAP Labs, Hotstar, Microsoft, Amazon, and AWS recruited students.

26.8% of all job offers from the recruitment drive for 2022–23 were made in Core Engineering by businesses like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, and John Deere. According to the institution, companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal Point Analytics, O9 Solutions, and Kantar took part in the hiring process at NIT Rourkela this year, accounting for 15.3% of all offers.

