24 students of NIT Rourkela hired for record-breaking packages, check their salaries

Headlines

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

He is aware: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Byju's, lenders agree to amend terms of USD 1.2 billion loan by August 3

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

Bollywood superstars and their autographs

Superfoods to fight TB

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped body in new promo, Shah Rukh Khan unveils Vijay Sethupathi's Look & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 24

Shocking! Pooja Bhatt exits Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for this reason

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

HomeEducation

Education

24 students of NIT Rourkela hired for record-breaking packages, check their salaries

According to information provided by NIT Rourkela, 1,534 job opportunities from more than 330 companies were made for learners in 2022–2023; more than 95% of B Tech program graduates were hired.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela reported on Monday that the academic year 2022–2023 saw the greatest number of job offers made through campus placements. According to information provided by NIT Rourkela, 1,534 job opportunities from more than 330 companies were made for learners in 2022–2023; more than 95% of B Tech program graduates were hired, reported by the Hindustan Times.

According to a press release from the institute, 100% of signed-up students were placed in branches like BTech in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Ceramic Engineering, Dual Degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramics Engineering.

Students received packages worth more than Rs 50 lakh annually

The institute has reported that 24 of its students have received packages worth more than Rs 50 lakh yearly, with 8 of them receiving the highest package of 52.89 LPA. The average (global) CTC increased by more than 16%, from Rs. 11.15 LPA in 2021–2022 to Rs. 12.95 LPA in 2022–2023. For the entire year, the average BTech CTC is Rs. 14.22 LPA.

READ | NEET success story: Meet Swayam Shakti Tripathy, Odisha's medical entrance exam topper who studied for 13 hours daily

CTC of numerous departments

The average CTC for the Department of Computer Science was 21.87 LPA, compared to the average CTC for the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering of 18.12 LPA. It is 17.97 LPA for Electronics and Communication, and 14.55 LPA for the Electrical Department, according to the average CTC.

According to NIT Rourkela, 1,474 students have signed up for placements in 2023–2024. By making 31.1% of all job offers during this recruitment drive, companies in the software and IT services industries were the top employers of students. According to the institute, companies like SAP Labs, Hotstar, Microsoft, Amazon, and AWS recruited students.

26.8% of all job offers from the recruitment drive for 2022–23 were made in Core Engineering by businesses like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, and John Deere. According to the institution, companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal Point Analytics, O9 Solutions, and Kantar took part in the hiring process at NIT Rourkela this year, accounting for 15.3% of all offers.

READ | UPSC success story: Meet Mohammed Husain, Mumbai dock worker's son who lived in slum, cracked IAS exam with AIR 570

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

Unbelievable wildlife moment: Buffalo herd tosses giant lion with horns, video is viral

DNA Ed-Master: How to beat your competition by bettering yourself

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE