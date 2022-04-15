23 students from Parul University Rank Amongst top students Nationwide in the GATE Examinations 2022

23 students from Parul University Rank Amongst the top students Nationwide in the GATE Examinations 2022

Annually students from city based Parul University make the headlines with their remarkable academic performance in the GATE examinations. This year’s results raised the University’s bar even higher with 23 of the University's students qualifying for this year's Graduated Aptitude Test Engineering examinations. The 13 students made it to the top 1000 rank with 5 students landing in the top 5000 rank. Their gratifying scores have displayed the dedication and passion of the students towards pursuing their dreams. The 23 students arise from numerous Engineering departments including Petroleum Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Chemical Engineering, to mention a few.

A total of nine students secured the top 500 All India Ranking with significant scores, including, Dhaval Manishbhai Panwala AIR 339, Mer Gaurangbhai Chamanbhai AIR 209, Krishnansh Chandarana AIR 463, Shyam Kamleshbhai Rathod AIR 486, Fenil Rajeshbhai Podar AIR 209, with Metar Mohmad Akram an Aeronautical Engineering student securing a striking rank of 112. Two students who are pursuing, Sagar Maheshbhai Dobariya attained an All India Rank of 149 alongside Praful Babulal Jogchand AIR 178 and Shubham Yogesh Pathrudkar AIR 192 also coming into the top 200 nationwide. In addition the University’s students also had significant scores awarding them placement within the top 1000 rank nationwide, such students include Abhishek Bhupendra Vishwakarama AIR 841, Sai ram Laxmirajam Chenna AIR 607, Lakshmi Teja Sree Deevi AIR 558, Mansi Rupaliya AIR 714, Anshu Pradip Kumar AIR 884.

“I am truly grateful for my mentors from the GATE Coaching Cell who believed in me and motivated me to work hard and not give up on my goals, of pursuing my engineering education to the best of my abilities” said Metar, one of the 23 top achievers of the University. With such top ranks in the GATE examination qualifications, these bright young minds of Parul University will be paving their road to endless post graduation possibilities in the nation’s leading IITs and NITs. The university has put in place an enriching GATE Coaching Cell which focuses on preparing the students for such significant examinations. Parul University’s Faculty of Engineering has been ranked as one of the Top 4 engineering institutes in the state, owing to its efforts in preparing and shaping the students for their future careers after their studies in the University.

(Brand Desk Content)