Meet Hannah Alice Simon, visually impaired YouTuber from Kochi who topped CBSE Class 12 board exam

CBSE 12 topper 2022 specially-abled category | Photo: ANI

A 19-year-old girl, Hannah Alice Simon topped the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 result 2022 in the specially-abled category with 496 out of 500 marks. Hannah hails from Kochi and did her 12th in humanities stream. The visually challenged girl has been suffering from ‘Microphthalmia’, a condition that led to blindness for her.

Besides being a topper, Hannah is also a motivational speaker, a singer, and a YouTuber. She also launched a book on July 15 which consists of six short stories about six young girls named ‘Welcome Home’.

"That had its own challenges. I was bullied when I was young and other students kept me at a distance. But I knew I would face these challenges in my life, so facing them from early childhood has made me strong to face the bigger challenges of life," said Hannah Alice Simon to ANI

The 19-year-old girl had a hard time growing up as she faced bullying at school but these hardships did not stop her drive to achieve more.

