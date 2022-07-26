Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Meet Hannah Alice Simon, visually impaired YouTuber from Kochi who topped CBSE Class 12 board exam

19-year-old visually disabled girl tops CBSE Class 12 exam 2022 with 496 marks in specially-abled category.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Meet Hannah Alice Simon, visually impaired YouTuber from Kochi who topped CBSE Class 12 board exam
CBSE 12 topper 2022 specially-abled category | Photo: ANI

A 19-year-old girl, Hannah Alice Simon topped the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE class 12 result 2022 in the specially-abled category with 496 out of 500 marks. Hannah hails from Kochi and did her 12th in humanities stream. The visually challenged girl has been suffering from ‘Microphthalmia’, a condition that led to blindness for her. 

Besides being a topper, Hannah is also a motivational speaker, a singer, and a YouTuber. She also launched a book on July 15 which consists of six short stories about six young girls named ‘Welcome Home’.

"That had its own challenges. I was bullied when I was young and other students kept me at a distance. But I knew I would face these challenges in my life, so facing them from early childhood has made me strong to face the bigger challenges of life," said Hannah Alice Simon to ANI

The 19-year-old girl had a hard time growing up as she faced bullying at school but these hardships did not stop her drive to achieve more. 

Read: CBSE Class 12th term 2 results 2022: Who is Yuvakshi Vig, 12th board topper from Noida who scored 100%?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.