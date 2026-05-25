18 Galgotias University students win Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, highest among private universities in India

The achievement draws from the private university’s continued investment in state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge laboratories, and an immersive learning environment where students are encouraged to move beyond theory and develop products with real-world relevance.

Students at the Galgotias University have built a growing portfolio of iOS applications through the university's iOS Student Developer Program, which is powered by the tech giants Apple and Infosys, with 34 student-developed apps now live on the Apple App Store. The achievement draws from the private university’s continued investment in state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge laboratories, and an immersive learning environment where students are encouraged to move beyond theory and develop products with real-world relevance. Supported by faculty mentors and industry-guided learning, the university's students are developing the confidence to explore ideas, solve problems, and transform concepts into impactful digital products.

The Galgotias University's iOS Student Developer Program provides structured exposure to Swift programming, UI/UX design, product development, testing, deployment, and user-centred thinking. Through hands-on learning and collaborative projects, students gain capabilities aligned with contemporary industry expectations. Students at the university have developed applications across a wide range of categories including education, accessibility, wellbeing, productivity, lifestyle, and utility. Several of these apps also carry a strong social purpose, addressing everyday challenges and creating meaningful user experiences. With 34 apps already live on the Apple App Store, several more student-built products are currently in different stages of development, testing, and launch readiness.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Galgotias University, said in a statement: "Technology education must lead to actionable solutions that are oriented towards solving real world problems. We are proud that our students are building products that can be used by people beyond the campus. This milestone reflects the imagination, discipline, and ambition of our students, supported by mentors and an ecosystem that encourages experimentation and execution.”

Faculty mentors at Galgotias work closely with students throughout their journeys, helping them refine ideas, strengthen execution, understand user needs, and navigate from prototype to launch. This culture of mentorship has helped create a vibrant innovation ecosystem on the campus.

A shining example of the growing success of this ecosystem is that 18 students from Galgotias University have won the Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, the highest from any private university in India. Their apps -- developed across domains such as accessibility, healthcare, education, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence (AI) -- spotlight the increasing ability of students to build globally-relevant and socially-impactful technology solutions.

Galgotias University, which is located in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, has lately received significant recognition in the technology and computer science space. It was recently ranked in the 601-650 global band for Computer Science and Information Systems in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. Besides, the institute was ranked 11th among private universities in India and 30th among all universities in the country in the subject area.