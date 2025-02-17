15 crucial factors that directly affect the medical journey of Indian Students. It is essential to get a glimpse of these factors to eliminate upcoming challenges & last-moment disappointment, these factors are divided into pre-admission, while-admission, & post-admission categories.

According to recent research and reports, almost 16,000 students are currently studying MBBS in Georgia due to its boundless opportunities and factors that fascinate Indian students. It possesses more than 20 high-ranked universities that follow the NMC Guidelines mentioned in 2021 in the Gazette of India. It enables students to gain enhanced opportunities and career aspects.

15 Factors that Impact Your Journey for MBBS in Georgia 2025

Excluding all the beneficial factors, today we will discuss the 15 crucial factors that directly affect the medical journey of Indian Students. It is essential to get a glimpse of these factors to eliminate upcoming challenges and last-moment disappointment for Indian students.

We have divided these factors into pre-admission, while-admission, and post-admission categories that must be read before applying for the MBBS in Georgia 2025.

The students must ensure to study at the top medical colleges in Georgia that must be “Globally Recognized” and accredited by international medical councils like WHO, UNESCO, WDOMS, etc. This ensures students gain globally approved and valid MBBS degrees. The faculties available at the top Georgian universities are very experienced and skilled. They enable students to enhance their educational excellence through the personalized education facility with a better “Faculty:Students Ratio” i.e., 1:15. While studying MBBS at Georgian universities, students must be “Education-Focused”. They should learn and explore their MBBS curriculum in Georgia dedicatedly. Students must be learning and grabbing excellence in their niche. All Indian students are required to check, whether the Georgian Medical University follows updated “NMC Guidelines” for MBBS or not. They should avoid studying at a non-recognized Georgian medical university by the National Medical Commission to gain an Indian-acceptable MBBS degree. It is essential to fulfil the MBBS in Georgia eligibility for Indian Students before applying for the MBBS admission. According to the “Eligibility Criteria”, students must be 17+ older, 10+2 qualified with 50% in PCB, and NEET-UG exam qualified. Students must consider “Budget Planning” for financial requirements and availability before admission. However, mbbs abroad for Indian students at a low cost opportunities are available in Georgia. After 6 years of MBBS duration completion, students must watch out to have a valid MBBS degree, 12 months of “Internship Certificate, and a Medical License from Georgia. Students must ensure to study at the top MBBS in Georgia universities that enable students to “Prepare for Licensing Exams” like USMLE and UKMLA. It enables students to plan their careers in international countries. Students must focus on preparing for the FMGE Exam (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination) - a licensing exam in India, which is the only medium to get back into India. “FMGE Preparations” enables students to qualify for exams to practice medicine in India and plan their medical careers in India. Soon, the FMGE will be replaced by the next exam. Students are required to “Apply for Licensing Exam” of the country, in which they want to practice medicine. They must also match their eligibility requirements. Students must apply for the National Medical Register “NMR Registration” maintained by the NMC if they are eligible to practice medicine in India. It is the centralized database of all Indian medical practitioners and provides separate NMR IDs to registered students. “Visa Requirements” are the major concern in studying MBBS in Georgia for Indian students. It is important to assemble valid documents like passports, invitation letters from the Georgian Embassy, passport-size photographs, etc. Visa Processing is a time-consuming process that can take 15 to 30 days to receive a visa to travel to Georgia. So, students are advised to register themself earlier. While living in Georgia, students are required to focus on “Visa Extension” at regular time intervals which enables students to get a healthy lifestyle and living facilities in Georgia. Students should ensure to gain the “Specialization” in their particular niche. Students must ensure to apply for MD/MS to gain excellence in their education and degree as per their interests. Students are facilitated with various “Career Options” after mbbs from Georgia like hospital administration, medical professor, legal medical advisor, clinical research, forensic, pathology, public healthcare, government or private doctors, etc.

