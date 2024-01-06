Headlines

Meet 12th Fail's real Shraddha Joshi, who left job as doctor to become IRS officer, secured AIR...

Meet the real IRS officer Sraddha Joshi who inspired 12th fail-film's character. Know her story here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

Image: Instagram (screengrab)
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th fail has left the whole country in awe. It is the life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, played on-screen by actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar. 

The whole country is praising their heartwarming story, social media is filled with appreciation posts. Amid all the buzz around the film, let us know more about IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. 

Sraddha Joshi was born on March 5, 1979. She hails from a small hamlet called Almora, Uttarakhand. She did her schooling at Almora. Joshi was always a bright student and excelled academically. After school, she went on to study Bachelor's in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery at Gurukula Kangri, Haridwar. 

Joshi even worked as a doctor in a hospital in Uttarakhand after completing her studies. But, she quickly realised that her true calling was civil services. Hence, to prepare for the UPSC exam, she moved to Delhi and enrolled on Drishti IAS coaching institute to seek proper guidance. 

Read: Meet 12th Fail film-inspired IPS officer, who walked dogs, drove tempo, cleared UPSC in...

She cracked the UPSC exam in 2007 and secured AIR 121 to become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer. Joshi met Manoj in coaching during the UPSC preparation days and both of them fell in love and went on to get married. Manoj Sharma is an IPS officer and often known by the nickname 'Singham'. 

