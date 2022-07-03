Search icon
Odisha BSE Class 10 Result 2022 soon at bseodisha.nic.in: See steps to check

Odisha BSE Class 10 Result 2022 is likely to be released soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

Odisha BSE 10th Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, BSE Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be released soon. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 once will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to check

  • Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
  • Find and click on the BSE 10th result link
  • Insert the required login credentials
  • Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022
  • Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.

