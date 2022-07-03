Odisha BSE Class 10 Result 2022 soon at bseodisha.nic.in: See steps to check

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, BSE Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be released soon. The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 once will be available on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How to check
Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th exam 2022 this year held from April 29 to May 7. The Class 10 exam was held across 3,540 centres in the state.
