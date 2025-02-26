The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) of South Korea is inviting applications for the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025, designed for students from India in the fields of science and engineering. This scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for talented individuals to pursue a master's degree at some of Seoul's prestigious universities. The deadline for application submission is March 14, 2025.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) of South Korea is inviting applications for the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025, designed for students from India in the fields of science and engineering. This scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for talented individuals to pursue a master's degree at some of Seoul's prestigious universities. The deadline for application submission is March 14, 2025.

This scholarship initiative is not managed by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and they will not be involved in the nomination or selection process. The final selection of candidates will be done by the donor country, South Korea. Candidates selected for the scholarship will begin their master's programs in September 2025, with the results of the selection being announced in July 2025.

Benefits of the Scholarship:

The scholarship offers a range of benefits to successful applicants, including:

Full tuition coverage, with 50% funded by SMG and 50% covered by the university.

A monthly living allowance of KRW 1,000,000 to support students during their stay.

A one-time economy-class flight ticket to Korea.

Coverage for health insurance premiums for the previous month.

Assistance with employment or entrepreneurial activities in Korea after completing the master's program.

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for this scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Age: Born after 1985.

Education: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree (or expect to graduate soon) in science or engineering from one of India’s top 100 universities according to the latest NIRF rankings.

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens.

Academic Requirements: Candidates should have:

A minimum of 80% marks or be in the top 20% of their class.

A CGPA equivalent to 2.64/4.0, 2.80/4.3, 2.91/4.5, or 3.23/5.0, following the GKS criteria.

Language: The courses are taught in English, so applicants should be proficient in the language.

Participating Universities:

Selected students will have the opportunity to study at some of Seoul's leading universities, including:

Kyung Hee University

Korea University

Kwangwoon University

Seokyeong University

Seoul National University of Science and Technology

University of Seoul

Sungkyunkwan University

Sookmyung Women’s University (for female candidates only)

Soongsil University

Application Process:

To apply, candidates must submit their signed application form along with the required documents to the Embassy of India, Seoul. All documents should be apostilled in India before being sent. The processing time for apostille is at least two weeks, so applicants are advised to submit their documents well in advance.

The address for submitting applications is: Ms. Ananya Agarwal

Head of Chancery,

Embassy of India, Seoul

101, Dokseodang-ro, Yongsan-gu,

Seoul, Republic of Korea. Pin code: 04419

For any queries regarding the scholarship, applicants can email the embassy at hoc.seoul@mea.gov.in, with a CC to com3.seoul@mea.gov.in.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Scholarship Foundation. The Embassy of India, Seoul, will not be involved in the selection or nomination process.