10 Key points on what Supreme Court said while dismissing plea against offline Board exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed students' plea demanding cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by different national and state boards. This comes as a big set back for students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards.

While dismissing the pleas, the Supreme Court said that such petitions only confuse the students. "Such kind of petitions are being filed? How can you keep on filing such petitions? They give false hope to students," Justice Khanwilkar said.

The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar warned the petitioner that it will impose exemplary costs if such petitions are filed again. The plea had sought directions to the CBSE and other education boards, which have proposed to hold board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode, to devise alternate modes of assessment.

The CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

Key Points

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court by child rights activist and advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai.

The bench said that they would not issue any directions. There are rules regulations in place and authorities are working.

Reprimanding the petitioners, Justice Khanwilkar said before the process is complete you want judicial order.

Justice Khanwilkar said that entertaining such petitions only creates confusion and gives false hopes to students.

Classes have not been held properly and there have been elections, senior counsel representing the petitioners said.

This plea is premature. Authorities are yet to decide the rules and dates, the Supreme Court bench said.

If the decision is not in consonance with rules then it is open to challenge, observed by the Supreme Court.

Who are you and we to decide the states? We will dismiss the petition with COSTS, the court said.

It came down heavily on the petitioner saying it will impose exemplary costs if such petitions are filed again.