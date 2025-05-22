Rajasthan Board Class 12 results will be declared for all the streams combined – science, arts, and commerce. Once declared, students can check and download the RBSE Class 12 results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the result of the Rajasthan Board class 12th today (May 22). The Rajasthan Board class 12th results will be announced at 5 pm today. The result will be announced by Board Administrator Mahesh Chandra Sharma, and Education Minister Madan Dilawar will attend the event through video conferencing. Rajasthan board Class 12 results will be declared for all the streams combined – science, arts, and commerce. Once declared, students can check and download the RBSE Class 12 results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check the Rajasthan Board result, students will have to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education. The link to the result of the 12th board examinations will be available on the main page of the official website. Separate links will be available for the Arts, Science and Commerce Faculty. One will have to choose the option of one faculty from Arts, Commerce and Science. After this, a new page will open in which the result will open after writing the student's roll number and submitting it. If someone wants to search by name instead of roll number, then he will have to enter the date of birth along with the name. After submitting the credentials, the result will appear.

Rajasthan Board result 2024

Last year, the result of the Commerce Faculty was 98.95 percent in which girls had 99.51 percent and boys had 98.66 percent. The overall result of Arts Faculty was 96.88 percent and the performance of girls was better than boys. The result of girls was 97.86 percent and the result of boys was 95.80 percent. Similarly, the overall result of Science Faculty was 97.73 percent. In this faculty too, girls were ahead of boys. The result of girls was 98.90 percent and the result of boys was 97.08 percent.