EDUCATION

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

IAS Pari Bishnoi cleared the coveted UPSC exam at only 24 years of age. She is the daughter-in-law of the BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. She married Bhavya Bishnoi on December 24, 2023. Let us know about her family, educational qualifications, and more.

Vaishali Shastri | Feb 21, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

1.Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi?

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi?
1

Pari Bishnoi is considered among the most respected IAS officers in India. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in 2019. She comes from Rajasthan’s Bikaner and, as per records, was born on February 26, 1996. Her father, Maniram Bishnoi, is a lawyer and mother, Sushila Bishnoi, who serves as a GRP station officer in Ajmer.  

 

2.Pari Bishnoi’s educational qualification

Pari Bishnoi’s educational qualification
2

She studied at St. Mary’s Convent School in Ajmer. She scored 91% marks in Class 10th exam and 89% in Class 12th exam. She them moved to Delhi and graduated from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi. She also completed MA Political Science from MDS University in Ajmer. 

 

3.Pari Bishnoi’s UPSC journey

Pari Bishnoi’s UPSC journey
3

Pari had qualified the NET-JRF examination before she cleared the UPSC with 30th rank in her third attempt. She prepared for the UPSC exam with complete discipline and dedication, staying away from all kinds of distractions. She started her journey right after her graduation.  

 

4.Stories behind success

Stories behind success
4

Pari Bishnoi keeps sharing anecdotes from her preparation days and also around her journey to become an IAS officer.  

 

5.Pari Bishnoi’s husband

Pari Bishnoi’s husband
5

IAS Pari Bishnoi’s husband, Bhavya Bishnoi, has served as a BJP MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana. However, he was defeated in the recent Assembly elections. Her Instagram profile is a sneak peek into their love story. She shares the journey from their first meeting to long talks and the time after marriage all of which has deepen their bond.  

 

