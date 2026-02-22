Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

4 . Nisa Unnirajan: How she became IAS at 40?

4

Nisa Unnirajan’s selection for the IAS was made possible by specific provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, which allows for significant relaxations and reservations in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. As a candidate with a hearing impairment, Nisa qualified under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. While the general age limit is 32, PwBD candidates (General/EWS/OBC) receive a 10-year relaxation, extending their eligibility to 42 years. This allowed Nisa to clear the exam at age 40.