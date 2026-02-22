FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Priyanka shares advice for daughter Malti if she chooses to become actress

Two JeM terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kishtwar

Naseeruddin, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: Anubhav Sinha

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts

Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive

From Rohit to Yuvraj, unseen pics of celebrities from Shikhar's wedding

EDUCATION

Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Nisa Unnirajan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, gained national recognition for clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2024 at the age of 40. Here is all you need to know about the bureaucrat who defied all odds to achieve this feat.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 22, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

1.Nisa Unnirajan: IAS at 40

A mother of two daughters, Nisa began her UPSC preparation journey at the age of 35. Before her IAS selection, she worked as an Assistant Audit Officer at the Principal Accountant General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

2.Nisa Unnirajan: Hearing disability

Despite a 40% hearing impairment, Nisa balanced her roles as a mother, full-time professional, and daughter of retired police officers to secure an All India Rank 1000. Her husband, Arun, a software engineer, and her daughters, Nandana (11) and Thanvi (7), were her primary support system. 

3.Nisa Unnirajan: Her role model

She was deeply motivated by Ranjith Rajendran, a hearing-impaired Sub-Collector in Kerala, whose success proved that her disability was not an insurmountable barrier. 

4.Nisa Unnirajan: How she became IAS at 40?

Nisa Unnirajan’s selection for the IAS was made possible by specific provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, which allows for significant relaxations and reservations in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. As a candidate with a hearing impairment, Nisa qualified under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.  While the general age limit is 32, PwBD candidates (General/EWS/OBC) receive a 10-year relaxation, extending their eligibility to 42 years. This allowed Nisa to clear the exam at age 40.

5.Nisa Unnirajan: When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised her

Her achievement at the age of 40 was widely celebrated as a "late-blooming" success. Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor had praised her on social media, calling her story an inspiration for those who feel it is "too late" to pursue their dreams. 

