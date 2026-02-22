Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district
Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'
'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch
ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know
Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'
Donald Trump sends ‘Great Hospital Boat’ to Greenland, claims many are ‘sick’
Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'
'Learn to respect someone's opinion': Mohammad Amir refuses to backtrack after 'slogger' dig at Abhishek Sharma
Taapsee Pannu bashes South industry for 'embarrassing' demands: 'Often asked to wear padded bra'
T20 World Cup 2026: What happened last time when India faced South Africa in Ahmedabad?
EDUCATION
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 22, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
1.Nisa Unnirajan: IAS at 40
A mother of two daughters, Nisa began her UPSC preparation journey at the age of 35. Before her IAS selection, she worked as an Assistant Audit Officer at the Principal Accountant General's office in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
2.Nisa Unnirajan: Hearing disability
Despite a 40% hearing impairment, Nisa balanced her roles as a mother, full-time professional, and daughter of retired police officers to secure an All India Rank 1000. Her husband, Arun, a software engineer, and her daughters, Nandana (11) and Thanvi (7), were her primary support system.
3.Nisa Unnirajan: Her role model
She was deeply motivated by Ranjith Rajendran, a hearing-impaired Sub-Collector in Kerala, whose success proved that her disability was not an insurmountable barrier.
4.Nisa Unnirajan: How she became IAS at 40?
Nisa Unnirajan’s selection for the IAS was made possible by specific provisions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, which allows for significant relaxations and reservations in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. As a candidate with a hearing impairment, Nisa qualified under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. While the general age limit is 32, PwBD candidates (General/EWS/OBC) receive a 10-year relaxation, extending their eligibility to 42 years. This allowed Nisa to clear the exam at age 40.
5.Nisa Unnirajan: When Congress MP Shashi Tharoor praised her
Her achievement at the age of 40 was widely celebrated as a "late-blooming" success. Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor had praised her on social media, calling her story an inspiration for those who feel it is "too late" to pursue their dreams.