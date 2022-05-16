From backbencher in college to top IPS officer: Meet DGP of Tamil Nadu C Sylendra Babu

UPSC Success Story: The UPSC exam is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in India to crack. The exam which holds the key to the most prestigious bureaucrat positions in India, carries several myths around it. One such myth is that clearing the exam is a task only for the toppers and weak students or backbenchers have no chance. This story debunks this myth to the very core. Meet Dr C Sylendra Babu, the Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police today who rose from being a backbencher to becoming a coveted IPS officer.