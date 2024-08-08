UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

1/7

The IIT-Joint Entrance Exam come on the first place in the ranking of world's toughest exam, as per World Higher Education Database (WHED). It is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India. Divided into JEE Main and JEE Advanced stages, this exam tests candidates on their knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The competition is fierce, with lakhs of students vying for a limited number of seats in these premier engineering institutions.