UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

Here is a list of world's 7 toughest exam.
Ever wondered which is the toughest exam in the world and why these are so difficult to crack? We have compiled a list of the top 7 toughest exams in the world and a quick route map to crack them.
1. IIT (India)
The IIT-Joint Entrance Exam come on the first place in the ranking of world's toughest exam, as per World Higher Education Database (WHED). It is the gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India. Divided into JEE Main and JEE Advanced stages, this exam tests candidates on their knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The competition is fierce, with lakhs of students vying for a limited number of seats in these premier engineering institutions.
2. Gaokao (China)
Gaokao, also known as the National College Entrance Exam in China, is a rigorous standardized test that determines a student's future academic and career path. The exam covers a wide range of subjects, including Chinese, Mathematics, Foreign Languages, and Sciences. Success in the Gaokao is crucial for admission to top universities in China.
3. UPSC Civil Services Exam (India)
The UPSC Civil Services Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in India. It is one of the most challenging exams globally, aiming to select candidates for prestigious positions like the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), and other top government roles. The exam consists of three stages: the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Interview. Candidates must showcase a deep understanding of various subjects, including history, geography, economics, and current affairs.
4. Mensa IQ Test (Britain)
The Mensa IQ Test is an intelligence test administered by Mensa, a high IQ society. The test evaluates candidates' cognitive abilities, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning. Achieving a high score on the Mensa IQ Test is a significant achievement and an indicator of exceptional intellectual abilities.
5. CFA Exam ( America)
The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam is a globally recognized certification for finance professionals. Divided into three levels, the exam covers topics such as ethics, economics, financial analysis, and investment management. Candidates need to demonstrate a strong understanding of financial principles and practices to pass this challenging exam.
6. California Bar Exam (USA)
The California Bar Exam is a comprehensive examination for aspiring lawyers in California, USA. The exam tests candidates on various aspects of law, including state-specific laws and legal principles. It consists of multiple components, such as the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE), essay questions, and performance tests, requiring candidates to demonstrate a thorough understanding of legal concepts and practices.
7. Chartered Accountancy Exam (India)
The Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam in India is a rigorous accounting examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The exam consists of multiple levels, including the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams. Candidates need to showcase a deep understanding of accounting principles, financial management, taxation, and auditing to qualify as a Chartered Accountant.