UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 318 posts at ukpsc.gov.in – Check last date, eligibility and selection process

In a good news for job seekers, UKPSC is inviting applications for Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination (PCS) 2021 (318 posts)
In a good news for job seekers, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Examination (PCS) – 2021 (318 Vacancy). Interested candidates can apply on or before December 28, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.
1. UKPSC PCS Vacancy 2021 Details
Recruitment Exam: Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Service Examination- 2021 (PCS – 2021)
No. of Vacancy: 318
Pay Scale: Level – 6, 7, 10
The recruitment process has started for the post Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Divisional Transport Officer, Assistant Director (All Department), Block Development Officer, Deputy Education Officer, Staff Officer, Information Officer, Transport tax Officer, Child Development Project Officer, District Supply Officer, Sub Divisional Marketing Officer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Labor commissioner, Assistant Cane Commissioner, District Tourism Development Officer, Publicity Officer, Food Processing Officer, Horticulture Development Officer, Plant Protection Officer, Mushroom Development Officer, Statistics Officer.
2. UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Any Stream from recognized University in India. Candidates should be between 21 to 42 years of age as of July 1, 2021. However, certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules.
3. UKPSC PCS 2021 Application Fee
Candidates can pay the examination fees through net banking, debit card and credit card.
For Gen/OBC/EWS Candidates: 176.55/-
For SC/ ST Candidates of Uttarakhand only: 86.55/-
For PH: 26.55/-
4. UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Interested candidates may apply online through the website ukpsc.gov.in.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Written Exam, Main Exam (Descriptive Type) and Interview.
UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: ukpsc.gov.in
5. UKPSC PCS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: December 08, 2021
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: December 28, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: December 28, 2021