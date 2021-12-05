Top 5 high paying career options for students after Class 12

As the competition in mainstream career paths increases, here are some of the up-and-coming career paths you can pursue.
The education sector of India always sees a wild frenzy among students to pursue some of the basic and most popular career options such as engineering, medical studies, accounts, among others. With the rise in the population, the competition in these fields is increasing each day.
If you want to opt for a career path with high pay, security, and a growing career arc, you can opt for these up-and-coming career options after you complete your class 12 studies.
1. Therapist
As the stigma against mental health problems is reducing, becoming a therapist is an amazing and interesting career path for students. You can get a masters’ degree in occupational therapy and earn up to Rs 5 to 9 lakhs per annum at the start of your career. (Photo- Pixabay)
2. Construction managers
Being a construction manager can be an intriguing job prospect as it involves overseeing the design and construction of a building, as per the demands of a client. You only need a bachelors’ degree to opt for this job and earn up to Rs 10 to 15 lakhs per annum. (Photo- Pixabay)
3. Teacher
Maybe the most basic career option on the list, it is one of the rising professions of 2021 and has a wide range of benefits and future career paths to offer. You need a bachelor's or a master's degree in education for this job, depending on the level you want to teach, and you can earn up to Rs 5 to 6 lakhs per annum at the start of your career.
4. Data analyst
Data analyst is probably one of the most in-demand jobs in the 21st century as the world has shifted mostly to online operations during the pandemic. For this, you need a master's degree in the field of data analysis of your choice, and you can earn Rs 8 to 10 lakhs in this job. (Photo- Pixabay)
5. Culinary arts
The art of presenting, preparing, and serving food is termed culinary arts, and it is one of the most sought-after professions, as the number of luxury restaurants and hotels is increasing. For this, you need a bachelor's or master's degree in culinary arts and can earn up to Rs 6 to 10 lakhs in this job. (Photo- Pixabay)