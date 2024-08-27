This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

Vashishtha Narayan Singh's career trajectory took an unexpected turn due to mental illness, transforming him from a potential successor to Ramanujan into a 'could-have-been'.
Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a genius from a small village in Bihar's Basantpur district, stands out as one of India's most remarkable intellects. Born in 1942, he demonstrated extraordinary talent, securing top ranks in both his BSc and MSc exams in consecutive years. His brilliance opened doors to prestigious institutions like NASA, IIT, and Berkeley, where he worked on advanced research. However, despite his early achievements and immense potential, his journey was tragically altered by mental illness, turning a once-promising successor to Ramanujan into a figure of unfulfilled potential.
1. Gained international claim
Vashishtha Narayan Singh gained international acclaim, with some even claiming that he questioned Albert Einstein's famous theory. Stories circulate that during a crucial moment at NASA, he stepped in to perform complex calculations when the computers failed. It's also said that he contributed to the Apollo missions, which aimed to land astronauts on the moon.
2. Son of a police constable
Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the son of a police constable, started his academic journey at Netarhat School in Jharkhand. He later attended Patna Science College, where his exceptional talent in mathematics quickly caught the eye of educators. Recognising his potential, the college principal arranged for an accelerated education program, which led to Vashishtha earning his PhD in 1969.
3. Taught at IIT Kanpur
Acknowledging his brilliance, Prof John L Kelly arranged for Vashishtha Narayan to study in the US at the University of California, Berkeley. After nearly a decade abroad, he returned to India, teaching at prestigious institutions like IIT Kanpur, TIFR Mumbai, and ISI Kolkata. However, his life took a tragic turn as schizophrenia afflicted him, resulting in the dissolution of his marriage and a decline in academic recognition.
4. Schizophrenia
Vashishtha Narayan Singh faced significant personal and professional challenges due to schizophrenia. His marriage ended in 1976, and by the mid-1980s, he was institutionalized for treatment. After being discharged, he mysteriously vanished during a train journey and was eventually found living in poverty in his home village.
5. Posthumously honored with Padma Shri
Vashishtha Narayan Singh received treatment for his illness at NIMHANS in Bengaluru and later at IHBAS in Delhi, with support from BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. Despite his struggles, he eventually returned to academia at BNMU in Madhepura. Though his brilliance was never fully realized, the mathematical genius passed away at 72 on November 14, 2019, and was posthumously honored with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to the field.