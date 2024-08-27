This Indian man, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly, was found after years in...

5/5

Vashishtha Narayan Singh received treatment for his illness at NIMHANS in Bengaluru and later at IHBAS in Delhi, with support from BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. Despite his struggles, he eventually returned to academia at BNMU in Madhepura. Though his brilliance was never fully realized, the mathematical genius passed away at 72 on November 14, 2019, and was posthumously honored with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to the field.