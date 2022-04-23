Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, know how to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is April 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 23, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of 8 Specialist Cadre Officers in various disciplines on a regular and contract basis. 

1. Vacancy Details

Senior Executive (Economist): 02 posts         

Advisor (Fraud Risk): 04 posts

Manager (Performance Planning & Review): 02 posts

2. Eligibility Criteria

Senior Executive (Economist): Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with 60% marks OR MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with 60% marks and 3 Years of work experience.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): The candidate must have a Graduation and should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer and 5 years of experience.

Manager (Performance Planning and Review): Candidate must have a B.Com./B.E./B.Tech and PG in Management / MBA and 4 years of experience.

3. Application Fee

Pay the examination fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking.

For GEN/EWS & OBC: 750/-        

For SC /ST / PWD: No Fee

4. How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the SBI Official website sbi.co.in.

5. Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 08, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 28, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 28, 2022

6. Selection Process

Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.

