SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, know how to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is April 28, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in.
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of 8 Specialist Cadre Officers in various disciplines on a regular and contract basis.
1. Vacancy Details
Senior Executive (Economist): 02 posts
Advisor (Fraud Risk): 04 posts
Manager (Performance Planning & Review): 02 posts
2. Eligibility Criteria
Senior Executive (Economist): Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with 60% marks OR MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with 60% marks and 3 Years of work experience.
Advisor (Fraud Risk): The candidate must have a Graduation and should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer and 5 years of experience.
Manager (Performance Planning and Review): Candidate must have a B.Com./B.E./B.Tech and PG in Management / MBA and 4 years of experience.
3. Application Fee
Pay the examination fee through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking.
For GEN/EWS & OBC: 750/-
For SC /ST / PWD: No Fee
4. How to Apply
Interested candidates may apply online through the SBI Official website sbi.co.in.
5. Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 08, 2022
Last date for online application submission: April 28, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 28, 2022
6. Selection Process
Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.