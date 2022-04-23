SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts, know how to apply

2/6

Senior Executive (Economist): Candidate must have a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/ Economics/ Econometrics/ Statistics & Informatics/Applied Statistics & Informatics with 60% marks OR MBA/PGDM with specialization in Finance/Master’s Degree in Finance with 60% marks and 3 Years of work experience.

Advisor (Fraud Risk): The candidate must have a Graduation and should be a retired IPS or State Police / CBI / Intelligence Bureau / CEIB Officer and 5 years of experience.

Manager (Performance Planning and Review): Candidate must have a B.Com./B.E./B.Tech and PG in Management / MBA and 4 years of experience.