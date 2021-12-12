Search icon
SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1226 Circle Based Officers posts at sbi.co.in – Check eligibility, salary

SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: State Bank of India, Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) is inviting applications for 1226 posts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 11, 2021, 11:48 PM IST

State Bank of India, Circle Based Officers (SBI CBO) is inviting applications for 1226 posts. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021 notification has been released on December 8, 2021. The registration process has begun today (December 9) on the official website – sbi.co.in. 

1. SBI CO Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

SBI CO Recruitment 2021 will be done in 3 phases – Online Written Test, Screening and Interview. At every stage, candidates would be shortlisted based on the merit secured in that round. For the final selection, candidates will have to qualify in both Online Written Test and Screening round, separately.  

2. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility details

Minimum 2 years of experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as of 01.12.2021 as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in the Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India

Notification: sbi.co.in

3. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

According to the notification “the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank as on 01.12.2021. However, the maximum advance increment has been capped at 2 (two), irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.”

4. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Last date to register for CBO- December 29, 2021
  • Online fee payment- December 9 to 26, 2021
  • Last date to edit applications- December 29, 2021
  • Last date to print online application- January 13, 2022
  • SBI CBO Admit Card- January 12, 2022 (Tentative)
  • SBI CBO exam date- To be announced later

5. SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should apply who are "Not below 21 years and Not above 30 years as on 01.12.2021 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.12.2000 and not earlier than 02.12.1991 (both days inclusive)."

