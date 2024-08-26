Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Know about UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi educational qualifications, salary and perks
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination held every year is considered on of the toughest exams in the world, with numerous candidates vying for success in its three rigorous stages. Achieving top ranks in this exam is a significant accomplishment, but Tina Dabi not just cracked this exam she also secured AIR 1 in 2015. Following her footsteps, IAS Ria Dabi, her sister, attained All India Rank 16 in the 2020 UPSC exams, joining the ranks of distinguished IAS officers. But do you know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks? If not, this article will tell you today.
1. Tina Dabi's educational qualification
Tina Dabi completed her initial schooling at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, showcasing exceptional performance with a remarkable 93% score in her 12th-grade exams. Tina then went to Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, where she demonstrated excellence in the field of Political Science. Following her graduation, she embarked on rigorous preparation for the UPSC examination. In 2015, Tina clinched the top spot in the UPSC exam on her maiden attempt, securing an impressive total of 1,063 marks in the Mains and Interview rounds at the young age of 22.
2. Ria Dabi's educational qualification
Ria Dabi, following in her sister's footsteps, finished her initial education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi. After completing her schooling, Ria, mirroring her elder sibling, graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi and took a degree in Political Science. IAS Ria Dabi successfully passed the UPSC exam on her first try, achieving All India Rank 16 at the age of 23.
3. Tina Dabi's salary
The starting salary for a new IAS officer stands at Rs 56,100, without including additional allowances as per the 7th pay commission. For positions like District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, and Deputy Secretary falling under IAS pay level 12, the basic pay amounts is Rs 78,000. Hence, it is estimated that IAS Tina Dabi's salary ranges from approximately Rs 78,800 to Rs 1 Lakh.
4. Ria Dabi's salary
IAS Ria Dabi is currently serving as the Sub Divisional Officer and Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Udaipur. While the precise salary of the IAS officer remains undisclosed, the average salary for an SDM, which includes IAS Basic Pay of Rs 56,100 (with TA, DA, and HRA as additional benefits). The salary of SDM ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 including all the allowances.
5. Perks and facilities
The additional benefits and privileges enjoyed by IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Ria Dabi extend beyond their salaries. In addition to their regular pay, every IAS officer, including Tina Dabi and Ria Dabi, receives Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA). Furthermore, in line with other UPSC officers, both the Dabi sisters are provided with four house helpers, two constables who double as the gatekeeper, and a Personal Security Officer (PSO) who accompanies her at all times.