Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination held every year is considered on of the toughest exams in the world, with numerous candidates vying for success in its three rigorous stages. Achieving top ranks in this exam is a significant accomplishment, but Tina Dabi not just cracked this exam she also secured AIR 1 in 2015. Following her footsteps, IAS Ria Dabi, her sister, attained All India Rank 16 in the 2020 UPSC exams, joining the ranks of distinguished IAS officers. But do you know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks? If not, this article will tell you today.