Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand title who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

5 . Taskeen Khan UPSC Journey

Taskeen Khan took a 360 degree turn and dedicated her time to crack one of the toughest examinations in India. Taskeen Khan relocated to Mumbai to study at Hajj House. In 2020, she moved to Delhi, and received free coaching from Jamia Millia Islamia. Taskeen Khan hard work paid off and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 736 in the UPSC examination in 2022. She now serves as an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer in the Ministry of Railways.