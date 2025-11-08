Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand title who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know
Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi reiterates 'katta' jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'Nahi chahiye...'
RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: RRB Level 1 city intimation slip likely today at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to download
Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Salman Khan offered to play Aishwarya Rai's brother in Josh? Ratan Jain makes interesting revelation, says 'before...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes 'bhaiyya se saiyaan' dig at Tanya Mittal, EXPOSES her plans to nominate Amaal Mallik
Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan was neither Hindu nor Muslim but..., know the truth about her faith
Anushka Sharma to finally make Bollywood comeback after 7 years? Chakda Xpress makers drop BIG hint about film's Netflix release
Jaipur School Suicide case: Parents say 9-year-old who jumped to death was bullied, teacher ignored complaint
Five Indian nationals abducted in Western African country Mali amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS linked jihadist violence
EDUCATION
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 08, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
1.Meet Takseen Khan
Taskeen Khan' story is very inspiring, a woman who won Miss Uttarakhand title and later took the path of civil services. She is a perfect example of beauty with brain. She hails from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Making a great progress in her modelling career, she took a major decision to quit it after her father's retirement. She started her preparations for civil services and finally cracked it in 2022 with AIR 736.
2.Taskeen Khan education
Taskeen was an average student in he school. She revealed that Maths was not her strongest point till class 8. However, she scored above 90 percent in Class 10 and 12 board exams in science stream. She qualified for admission in NIT after school but was unable to join the prestigious institute as her family was unable to afford the fees.
3.Taskeen Khan was ex-Miss Uttarakhand
Taskeen Khan competed in regional competitions and won the titles of Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand in 2016 and 2017. She wished to participate on a national stage in beauty pageants like Miss India. In college, she was also a basketball player and a national-level debater.
4.Taskeen Khan family
In her family, Taskeen Khan has father, Aftab Khan, mother and a younger sister. She is also quite popular on social media with a significant following of 25.7K followers on Instagram. It was one of her instagram follower that motivated her to consider civil services as a career option. After her father’s retirement with a pension, financial constraints became a hurdle in Taskeen’s journey of beauty pageants.
5.Taskeen Khan UPSC Journey
Taskeen Khan took a 360 degree turn and dedicated her time to crack one of the toughest examinations in India. Taskeen Khan relocated to Mumbai to study at Hajj House. In 2020, she moved to Delhi, and received free coaching from Jamia Millia Islamia. Taskeen Khan hard work paid off and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 736 in the UPSC examination in 2022. She now serves as an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer in the Ministry of Railways.