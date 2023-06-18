Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Know the story of these 4 sibling pairs who cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam together.
We read many UPSC success stories every day. We read about the different hurdles that every IAS, and IPS officer cross to crock the UPSC exam. Their dedication and their nonshivering will become examples to the next lot and many seek motivation from them. Today, we will meet four pair of siblings who cracked the UPSC CSE together.
1. Simran and Srishti
Simran and Srishti are two sisters from Agra, UP. They both cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2020. Simran is the elder sister and she secured an AIR 474 on her third attempt, while the younger sister, Srishti cracked the IAS exam in her first attempt with AIR 373. (Photo: Instagram)
2. Ankia and Vaishali Jain
This sister duo comes from UP's Agra. Ankita Jain secured an All India Rank 3 in the IAS exam and her sister Vaishali secured 21st rank. Ankita is married to IPS officer Abhinav Tyagi. (Photo: File)
3. Anjali and Anamika Meena
Anjali Meena and Anamika Meena come from Rajasthan's Dausa district. In 2019, the Meena sisters cracked the UPSC CSE in their first attempt. Anamika secured the 116th rank and Anjali bagged the 494th rank. Interestingly, their father, Ramesh Chandra Meena is also an IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.
4. Pankaj and Amit Kumawat
This brother duo hails from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. Pankaj and Amit Kumawat cracked the UPSC CSE in the year 2019. Their father used to work as a tailor and earned bread and butter for the family from sewing. Coming from such a humble family did not allow them to take any coaching for the UPSC exam. Interestingly, the Kumawat brother had already cracked the UPSC exam in 2018. Pankaj and Amit secured AIR 443 and 600 respectively back then and decided to give it another try. In 2019, Pankja secured 423rd rank and Amit got 424th rank. (Photo: Zee bureau)