Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

This brother duo hails from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. Pankaj and Amit Kumawat cracked the UPSC CSE in the year 2019. Their father used to work as a tailor and earned bread and butter for the family from sewing. Coming from such a humble family did not allow them to take any coaching for the UPSC exam. Interestingly, the Kumawat brother had already cracked the UPSC exam in 2018. Pankaj and Amit secured AIR 443 and 600 respectively back then and decided to give it another try. In 2019, Pankja secured 423rd rank and Amit got 424th rank. (Photo: Zee bureau)