Meet Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran, who left modeling career for UPSC and became IAS officer

is to be noted that Aishwarya has been a finalist of Clean and Clear Face Fresh in 2014 and Femina Miss India in 2016.
Aishwarya Sheoran, a resident of Rajasthan's Churu, decided to end her modelling career for UPSC exam and succeeded in becoming an IAS officer after cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt. It is to be noted that Aishwarya has been a finalist of Clean and Clear Face Fresh in 2014 and Femina Miss India in 2016. Let's know more about Aishwarya Sheoran:
1. Aishwarya Sheoran cracked UPSC exam without coaching
Aishwarya Sheoran cleared UPSC exam without going to any coaching class. Aishwarya prepared at home for 10 months and succeeded in getting 93rd rank in the UPSC exam in first attempt.
2. Aishwarya was a model
According to reports, Aishwarya Sheoran was a model before she started preparing for UPSC exam. She started preparation for UPSC exam in 2018.
3. Aishwarya Sheoran - Miss India finalist
In 2016, Aishwarya Sheoran was Miss India finalist and she had won Miss Delhi crown in 2015. In 2014 she was adjudged Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.
4. Aishwarya Sheoran - School topper
Aishwarya Sheoran completed her schooling from Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri. She had secured 97.5% marks in Class 12 and was school topper. Aishwarya completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi.
5. Aishwarya was selected in IIM too
Aishwarya Sheoran was selected in IIM Indore in 2018 but she was focused on cracking UPSC exam.