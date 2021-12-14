Meet Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran, who left modeling career for UPSC and became IAS officer

Aishwarya Sheoran, a resident of Rajasthan's Churu, decided to end her modelling career for UPSC exam and succeeded in becoming an IAS officer after cracking the UPSC exam in her first attempt. It is to be noted that Aishwarya has been a finalist of Clean and Clear Face Fresh in 2014 and Femina Miss India in 2016. Let's know more about Aishwarya Sheoran: