Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt

IPS Trupati Bhatt was offered 16 government jobs but she was determined to crack UPSC CSE.
IPS Trupti Bhatt hails from Almora. She was born to a teachers' family and she is the eldest of four siblings. He did his schooling from Beersheba School and went to Kendriya Vidyalaya to pursue class 12. After completing high school, she did BTech from Pantnagar University.
1. Education
IPS Trupti Bhatt has done BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Pantnagar University. Trupti cleared six government job exams including ISRO and even got several offers from reputed private institutions. (Photo: Instagram)
2. IPS dream
She rejected all of these offers as she dreamt of becoming an IPS officer. (Photo: Instagram)
3. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's letter
Trupti Bhatt met the then President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in ninth class. During the meeting, Dr. Kalam gave her a handwritten letter. In which many inspirational things were written. This inspired Trupti Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)
4. Sports
IPS Trupti Bhatt has been the gold medal winner of national level 16 and 14 km marathon and state-level badminton competitions. Along with this, she is also proficient in Taekwondo and Karate. (Photo: Instagram)
5. UPSC is first attempt
Trupti Bhatt became IPS in her first attempt itself and secured 165th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2013.