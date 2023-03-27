Search icon
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish3032494
HomePhotos

Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt

IPS Trupati Bhatt was offered 16 government jobs but she was determined to crack UPSC CSE.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 26, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

IPS Trupti Bhatt hails from Almora. She was born to a teachers' family and she is the eldest of four siblings. He did his schooling from Beersheba School and went to Kendriya Vidyalaya to pursue class 12. After completing high school, she did BTech from Pantnagar University.

 

1. Education

Education
1/5

IPS Trupti Bhatt has done BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Pantnagar University. Trupti cleared six government job exams including ISRO and even got several offers from reputed private institutions. (Photo: Instagram)

 



2. IPS dream

IPS dream
2/5

She rejected all of these offers as she dreamt of becoming an IPS officer. (Photo: Instagram)

 



3. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's letter

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's letter
3/5

Trupti Bhatt met the then President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in ninth class. During the meeting, Dr. Kalam gave her a handwritten letter. In which many inspirational things were written. This inspired Trupti Bhatt. (Photo: Instagram)

 



4. Sports

Sports
4/5

IPS Trupti Bhatt has been the gold medal winner of national level 16 and 14 km marathon and state-level badminton competitions. Along with this, she is also proficient in Taekwondo and Karate. (Photo: Instagram)

 



5. UPSC is first attempt

UPSC is first attempt
5/5

Trupti Bhatt became IPS in her first attempt itself and secured 165th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2013. 



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics
Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere
In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB 2024: Bihar Board Class 10th Admit Card released, check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews