Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt

IPS Trupti Bhatt hails from Almora. She was born to a teachers' family and she is the eldest of four siblings. He did his schooling from Beersheba School and went to Kendriya Vidyalaya to pursue class 12. After completing high school, she did BTech from Pantnagar University.