2 . Nandani Agarwal's goal to have a Guinness World Record in her name

Nandini's inspiration to achieve something noteworthy came when a Guinness World Record holder visited her school. She set her goals on becoming the youngest CA and worked tirelessly towards her goal. However, her young age posed challenges, particularly during her apprenticeship. At just 16 years old, many firms were reluctant to accept her as an apprentice. Despite this obstacle, Nandini remained undeterred and continued to pursue her goal.