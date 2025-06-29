4 . Her UPSC preparation

After dropping out of PhD, Kanika Anabh shifter her entire focus and hardwork to crack UPSC examination, which is one of the toughest in India. Kanika got herself enrolled in coaching classes in Delhi. She started to cover the wide syllabus of examinations, gave mock tests and did regular writing practice. However, she suffered back-to-back setbacks in her first two attempts. But she did not lose hope, and cleared UPSC IFS 2024, securing impressive AIR 1 in her third attempt