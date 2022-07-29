Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase

IAS Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda: The couple regularly shares pictures with one another on social media. Both belong to IAS 2019 batch.
IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh and Arjun Gowda enjoy a massive fanbase on social media. Deshmukh, who scored an All-India Rank 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination, married his fellow IAS Nagarjun B. Gowda from the same batch in April 2022.
The couple regularly shares pictures with one another on social media. Both belong to IAS batch 2019.
The couple is popular on social media where netizens shower their wishes all after the couple posts their pictures.
1. Srushti secured AIR 5 in UPSC exam 2018
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh secured All India Rank 5 and became the top female candidate in UPSC CSE 2018 in her first attempt.
Currently, she is the SDM Gadarwara, Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Insta/srushtideshmukhias)
2. Nagarjun B Gowda
He also cleared the UPSC CSE 2018 exam. He belongs to a small village in Karnataka.
Gowda is well-known for scoring the AIR 418 UPSC CSE batch of 2018. (Photo: Insta/Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda)
3. The couple got married in April 2022
Both Deshmukh and Gowda were engaged in August 2021 and then tied the knot this year in April.
"The beautiful moment marking my journey from Ms Srushti Jayant Deshmukh to Mrs Srushti Deshmukh Gowda #married," Srushti had wrote while sharing a picture from her wedding. (Photo: Insta/srushtideshmukhias)
4. Srushti enjoys a massive fanbase on Instagram
Srushti always hits the headlines with exceptional performances during her duty. The IAS has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
While Gowda has 361k followers on the platform. Both regularly share pictures with their followers across social media. (Photo: Insta/srushtideshmukhias)
5. Nagarjun has 361k followers on Instagram
Gowda has 361k followers on Instagram. Both Srushti and Gowda regularly share pictures with their followers across social media. (Photo: Insta/Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda)